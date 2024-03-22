Modi rival’s arrest before elections prompts opposition fury

NEW DELHI – India’s opposition parties slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for arresting a key leader just weeks before India holds general elections, saying the move was a “vindictive misuse of central agencies” and an attempt to stifle them.

Mr Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. He was questioned for more than two hours, according to people familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity since the information was not yet public.

Delhi is controlled by Mr Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in India’s federal government system.

Mr Kejriwal, 55, is a key member of an opposition alliance challenging Mr Modi’s bid for a third straight term in office in nationwide elections that kick off in April.

Mr Modi, 73, remains a popular leader with voters, and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a strong position to return to power.

The opposition alliance, created in 2023 to mount a united defence against Mr Modi, has been hamstrung by defections, government investigations and a cash crunch. It alleges that the federal agency’s move against Mr Kejriwal is part of an ongoing campaign to malign and weaken it ahead of the elections.

The BJP has refuted any suggestion that it is deliberately targeting opposition leaders and has defended the government’s actions as necessary to root out widespread corruption.

“Our sincere and unsolicited advice to opposition parties who are attacking the BJP is to trust the courts and seek relief from them,” Mr Sambit Patra, the BJP’s national spokesman, told reporters on March 22.

“The BJP cannot stop that,” he added.

Financial squeeze

In February, the chief minister from the eastern state of Jharkand was arrested by the ED in a case of alleged land fraud. He remains in prison.

Hours before Mr Kejriwal’s arrest, India’s main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, accused Mr Modi and his government of trying to “cripple” the party financially by freezing their bank accounts.

“The intensity and manner in which these agencies are against key opposition leaders clearly show that there is political intention,” said Dr Niranjan Sahoo, a senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.

The ED has been investigating Mr Kejriwal over allegations that his government skewed the state’s alcohol pricing in return for bribes. Other federal anti-corruption agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation, are also probing the alcohol policy.

Introduced in 2021, the policy was rolled back within months following allegations of wrongdoing. Since then, the ED has arrested two other top AAP leaders. None of those arrested has been convicted.

Mr Kejriwal and his party have denied the allegations.