Modi gambles by targeting Delhi’s Chief Minister Kejriwal

The recent arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of the province that envelops national capital New Delhi, is causing a stir in India, coming as it did just before the general election in April. Police and paramilitaries cordoned off Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on March 26 as street protests flared.

It has attracted attention abroad too. A German foreign ministry spokesman irritated New Delhi last week when he said Berlin assumes and expects that “the standards relating to the independence of the judiciary and fundamental democratic principles will apply” in the case.