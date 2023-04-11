‘We are combat ready’: Philippines, US kick off largest war games amid soaring China tensions

MANILA – The Philippines and the United States on Tuesday launched their biggest joint military exercise in 38 years, which includes a ship-sinking rocket bombardment drill in the South China Sea, as tensions flare over Beijing’s rising military aggression in the region.

Key military officials from the two nations were present at the opening ceremony for the 38th Exercise Balikatan at the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) headquarters in Manila.

Balikatan means “shoulder-to-shoulder” in Tagalog. The war games will run until April 28.

Officials said a major highlight of the military exercise is the live-fire drills at sea to be held on April 26 about 12 nautical miles from the coast of Zambales, a province located near the South China Sea, waters in which Beijing and Manila have competing claims.

A decommissioned Philippine Navy ship will be bombarded with rockets and missiles by both the US and the Philippines to demonstrate the long-time military allies’ maritime defence capabilities.

“It demonstrates that we are competent in employing combined arms and joint capabilities. We are demonstrating that we are combat-ready. We have the capacity to fire on a target from the land, from the air and from the sea,” said Colonel Michael Logico, AFP spokesman for Balikatan.

He added that Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will observe the live demonstration and that he was excited to watch Philippine and US forces in action.

The annual war games will be held in key areas in the Philippines, including some provinces such as Zambales and Palawan, whose coastlines are just hundreds of kilometres away from the South China Sea and Taiwan.

Balikatan will involve more than 17,600 soldiers – 12,200 from the US and 5,400 from the Philippines – making it the biggest iteration of the war games thus far, at a time when China is ramping up its military activities in the region.

Australia is also deploying more than 100 soldiers for Balikatan, while allied countries such as Japan, India, Canada and Britain are sending military observers.

The Philippine Coast Guard continues to monitor scores of suspected Chinese militia ships in the eastern parts of the South China Sea that lie within Manila’s exclusive economic zone. The country calls this area the West Philippine Sea.

The heightened surveillance comes as eight Chinese navy ships maintain a presence in waters around Taiwan, despite the end of three-day-long war games held by China in the wake of a meeting last week between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

Experts have said that because of its geographical location, the Philippines is at risk of being caught in the crossfire should tensions escalate over Taiwan.