The Philippines’ defence shift towards Washington is risking China’s fury

MANILA – The Philippines has pulled off a diplomatic U-turn, reviving its traditional defence ties with Washington years after spurning it in favour of Beijing.

The pivot appears to indicate Manila believes a robust partnership with Washington can help it stop China from trampling on its rights in the South China Sea, analysts say.

But the rapprochement also risks putting Manila at odds with Beijing – and sparking a backlash at home.

After former president Rodrigo Duterte trashed the Philippine-US alliance while seeking closer ties with China, his successor, Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, has sought to strike a more balanced approach – describing Manila as a “friend to all, an enemy to none”.

But Mr Marcos has also expanded defence ties with Washington, announcing this week the location of four additional military bases to be used by US troops.

While there are no indications he will seek to cut Beijing off – he met President Xi Jinping there in January – analysts say the shift in policy is clear.

Manila thinks “there’s basically nothing the Philippines can do to appease China”, said Mr Greg Poling, director of the US-based Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative.

“If a Philippine government wants to defend Philippine rights, the only possible recourse is deterrence and that means strengthening the alliance with the Americans,” he added.

‘Doing the right thing’

Relations between Washington and Manila began to improve towards the end of Mr Duterte’s six-year term, as he came to understand his pivot towards Beijing failed to put the brakes on China’s bid to expand its control in the South China Sea.

Beijing claims almost the entire waterway, deploying hundreds of vessels there to patrol the waters and swarm reefs.

It has also ignored a 2016 international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

Mr Marcos’ visit to Beijing in January, where he and Mr Xi called for the “friendly” handling of maritime disputes, did little to prevent a row erupting weeks later when Manila accused a Chinese security vessel of using a military-grade laser light against a Philippine patrol boat.

Since the start of his presidency, Mr Marcos has received several top US officials, including Vice-President Kamala Harris.

They have pledged the United States’ “unwavering” and “ironclad” commitment to defending the Philippines under the countries’ decades-old mutual defence treaty.