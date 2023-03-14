Biggest Philippines, US war games to focus on maritime threats amid China tensions

MANILA - The Philippines and the United States are set to hold their biggest military drills yet in April, with over 17,600 troops set to show off their maritime defence capabilities amid mounting tensions with Beijing over the South China Sea dispute.

Australia and Japan will also be taking part.

Australia is sending over 100 soldiers to join the drills, while Japan will be sending military observers. A treaty ally of the Philippines like the US, Australia has been part of the Balikatan exercises since 2014. Japan has only been sending observers since it does not have a visiting forces deal with Manila.

Colonel Michael Logico, spokesman for “Balikatan”, or shoulder-to-shoulder in Tagalog, will be held from April 11 to 28 in key military bases and nearby areas across the Philippines.

These include the coastal province of Zambales and the island province of Palawan, among the areas closest to the South China Sea. The Philippines is among the South-east Asian countries challenging Beijing’s sweeping claim over the disputed waters.

Drills will also be held for the first time in the northern province of Ilocos Norte, the political bailiwick of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and one of the areas closest to Taiwan, whose own conflict with China has been simmering these past months.

This is set to be the biggest Balikatan exercises since 2016, when Philippines-US relations turned colder as former president Rodrigo Duterte sought friendlier ties with China. His successor, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, has since revived relations with the US to help counter tensions with Beijing.

The number of participating troops in Balikatan 2023 will be more than double than last year’s 8,900.

Col Logico said this is the first time in the history of the Philippines-US war games since 2014 that live fire drills at sea will be conducted. Past Balikatan exercises were usually held inside military bases, so only army and air force troops were able to join the drills.

Balikatan 2023 will highlight maritime and coastal defence as well as maritime domain awareness, but he said the exercises are not necessarily meant to target China.

“We have the absolute, inalienable right to defend our territory, that’s all I can say,” he said when asked about the Balikatan’s relevance amid growing tensions with China.

“No, our war games are not meant to go against China, but we are here to practise, we are here to show that we are combat ready,” he added.

Beijing’s increasing military aggression in the South China Sea has pushed the Philippines to bolster security ties with its long-time allies US, Australia and Japan – all of which will be part of this year’s Balikatan exercises.