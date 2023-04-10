Philippine military bases with US access won’t be used for offensive actions, says Marcos

MANILA – The four additional Philippine military bases that the United States now has access to under a 2014 defence and security deal will not be used for offensive actions, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday.

“China’s reaction is not surprising, since it has its own concerns. But the Philippines will not allow our bases to be used for any offensive actions. This is only meant to help the Philippines should the need arise,” he added.

Mr Marcos was speaking to reporters at an event commemorating the surrender of Philippine and American forces to Japanese invaders during World War II in 1942.

His statement came days after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning warned last Tuesday that the Philippines’ decision to expand the military bases covered by the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (Edca) with Washington may draw Manila “into a whirlpool of a potential conflict in the Taiwan Strait”.

Manila and Washington in February agreed to expand the Edca by naming four more military bases where American forces can construct facilities, bring in equipment and hold joint training exercises with their Philippine counterparts.

The additional sites include a naval base and airport in the Cagayan province, about 627km north of capital Manila, and an army camp in Isabela, a province beside Cagayan in northern Philippines. All three sites are already being used by the Philippine military.

These are parts of the country that are close to Taiwan, with the tip of Cagayan province located about 580km from Taiwan.

Tensions in the region are currently simmering after China conducted three-day military drills in the area after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taipei last Friday following a meeting in California with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Beijing sees self-ruled Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

The fourth additional Edca site will be on Balabac Island in the southern tip of Palawan province, located near the South China Sea, where Manila and Beijing have competing claims.

Five other military bases across the country were previously identified under Edca in 2016, which means the US now has access to a total of nine military locations in the Philippines.

The five other sites are the Antonio Bautista Air Base in Palawan, Basa Air Base in Pampanga, Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija, Lumbia Airfield in Cagayan de Oro, and Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base in Cebu.