Philippines expands US access to military bases

MANILA - The United States and the Philippines agreed to a deal on Thursday that will give US troops access to four more military bases in the South-east Asian nation.

A statement from the Philippine defence ministry said Washington would be given access to the additional bases under an Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) dating back to 2014.

The agreement to expand cooperation was announced during a visit by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The two countries are seeking to repair ties that were fractured in recent years.

China’s growing assertiveness on Taiwan and its claims over the disputed South China Sea have also given fresh impetus to Washington and Manila to strengthen their partnership.

Given its proximity to Taiwan and its surrounding waters, the Philippines’ cooperation would be key in the event of a conflict with China.

A four-star US Air Force general has warned such a clash could happen as early as 2025.

“There’s been an agreement to designate four new additional sites,” a Philippine official told AFP earlier.

Talks were ongoing for a potential fifth base, the official added.

The two countries have a decades-old security alliance that includes a mutual defence treaty and the EDCA pact.

It allows US troops to rotate through five Philippine bases, including those near disputed waters.

It also allows for the US military to store defence equipment and supplies on those bases.

EDCA stalled under ex-president Rodrigo Duterte, who favoured China over his country’s former colonial master.

However, the new administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been keen to accelerate its implementation.