Philippines expands US access to military bases

MANILA - The United States and the Philippines agreed to a deal on Thursday that will give US troops access to four more military bases in the South-east Asian nation.
A statement from the Philippine defence ministry said Washington would be given access to the additional bases under an Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) dating back to 2014.
The agreement to expand cooperation was announced during a visit by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.
The two countries are seeking to repair ties that were fractured in recent years.
China’s growing assertiveness on Taiwan and its claims over the disputed South China Sea have also given fresh impetus to Washington and Manila to strengthen their partnership.
Given its proximity to Taiwan and its surrounding waters, the Philippines’ cooperation would be key in the event of a conflict with China.
A four-star US Air Force general has warned such a clash could happen as early as 2025.
“There’s been an agreement to designate four new additional sites,” a Philippine official told AFP earlier.
Talks were ongoing for a potential fifth base, the official added.
The two countries have a decades-old security alliance that includes a mutual defence treaty and the EDCA pact.
It allows US troops to rotate through five Philippine bases, including those near disputed waters.
It also allows for the US military to store defence equipment and supplies on those bases.
EDCA stalled under ex-president Rodrigo Duterte, who favoured China over his country’s former colonial master.
However, the new administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been keen to accelerate its implementation.
Under the EDCA expansion, the United States will have access to at least nine military bases across the archipelago.
It has been widely reported that most of the new bases will be on the main island of Luzon, the closest Philippine landmass to Taiwan, where the US already has access to two sites.
The fourth will reportedly be on the western island of Palawan, facing the Spratly Islands in the hotly contested South China Sea, taking the number of sites there to two.
A senior US defence official told reporters on Wednesday that the Philippines was under “day-to-day pressure from (China) in ways that contravene international law”.
The United States aims to ensure “they have the capability to defend their own sovereignty”, the official said.
Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has ignored a ruling at the Hague that its claims have no legal basis.
The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping territorial claims.
China also claims Taiwan as part of its territory to be reclaimed one day, by force if necessary.
“Looking at the location of the proposed sites, it seems pretty clear that these sites are in relation to a Taiwan contingency,” said Greg Wyatt of PSA Philippines Consultancy. AFP