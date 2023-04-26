Teacher in the Philippines holds class outdoors, as school bakes amid heatwave

A teacher in the Philippines decided one very hot day that the only way to beat the heat was to escape it.

So, he rounded up his students, had them carry their chairs, walked them outside his classroom to a spot shaded by the long shadow of a school building, and held his class there.

Mr Joel Casungcad, who teaches at the Lutucan Integration National High School, in Sariaya town, 120km south of the capital Manila, posted on Facebook photos of his students taking their exams at an open field.

“Avoid the heat, prevent cheating,” he wrote on his Facebook post.

His photos went viral, as his post was picked up by news organisations in the Philippines.

“It was so hot on Thursday. I was worried that they might not be able to focus on their exams, that they’d just end up fanning themselves. So, I thought about giving their exams outdoors,” Mr Casungcad told the radio station Bombo Radyo.

“It’s a naturalistic approach,” he told the newspaper Balita. “Outside, there are trees and fresh air.”

He said his close to three dozen students were outside from 7am to 11am, “just before the sun reaches its peak in the sky, and we lose whatever shade our buildings can give”.

The Philippines, along with many other nations in Asia, are being scorched by a heatwave that one prominent climatologist said could be the continent’s worst ever.

Temperatures in India, Myanmar and Thailand have been hitting 45 deg C.

In the Philippines, the mercury has been rising to about 37 deg C. The country’s students have been particularly affected, as their school buildings bake in the heat.

Close to 150 high school students in a province south of Manila suffered heatstroke after a power outage hit their school in April. Seven of them fainted, and two had to be taken to a hospital.