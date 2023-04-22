Thai authorities issue extreme heat warnings for dozens of provinces

BANGKOK – The Thai authorities on Saturday warned residents across large swathes of the country, including the capital Bangkok, to avoid going outdoors due to extreme heat.

Parts of Asia are reporting extreme heat this month, with record-breaking temperatures seen in some countries. In Bangladesh and parts of India, extreme heat is leading to a surge in power demand, causing power cuts and shortages for millions of people.

In the Bagna district of Bangkok, the temperature reached 42 deg C, while the heat index – which includes relative humidity and measures what the temperature feels like – hit a record 54 deg C, according to the meteorological department.

The authorities warned residents to avoid outdoor activities and be wary of the danger of heatstroke.

“Sometimes, I take refuge in the 7-Eleven convenience store... to escape the heat,” said 67-year-old grilled chicken vendor Amporn Supasert in Bangkok.

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said that temperatures will exceed 40 deg C in at least 28 provinces on Saturday.

Recent extreme heat has smashed electricity consumption records, with the country consuming more than 39,000 megawatts on April 6, surpassing the previous record of 32,000 megawatts in April last year, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said.

“What is happening right now is caused by climate change, influencing abnormal (weather) and a phenomenon that is called extreme weather,” said Assistant Professor Mathinee Yucharoen, a researcher of coastal oceanography and climate change at Prince of Songkla University. REUTERS