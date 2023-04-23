Philippines says schools can call off in-person classes to protect students from heat

MANILA - As parts of the country attempt to cope with the summer heat, the Philippine Department of Education said on Saturday that school authorities can call off in-person classes to safeguard the health of their students and staff.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) expressed concern that public schools are not fully equipped to deal with high temperatures during the dry season.

Education ministry spokesman Michael Poa said that principals and school heads had been reminded that they have the “authority and responsibility to suspend in-person classes and switch to alternative delivery modes if it is really hot and already affecting the health of our learners and personnel.”

“We also don’t want our learners’ health to be affected especially with the very hot temperature we are experiencing, which is why we are again reminding our school heads that they can immediately switch to alternative mediums,” he said.

One local official, Mayor Dennis Hain of Cabuyao City in Laguna province, took action in response to the hot weather that affected students in his city.

Mr Hain suspended classes on March 24, a day after 83 students were hospitalised for heat exhaustion during fire and earthquake drills.

Some of the students had difficulty in breathing and complained that the afternoon heat was “too much for them to bear”, the City Schools Division of Cabuyao said in a statement.

The incident prompted Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Basic Education, to call for the return of the old school calendar and called on the national government to bring back the April-May “summer vacation”.

‘Not conducive’

ACT secretary-general Raymond Basilio said that the hot weather, which may last until next month, should push the education ministry to revert to the old school calendar where classes start in June to avoid holding classes during the hot and dry season.

“In the Philippines’ context, it is not really conducive to have classes during this period since we lack the facilities to handle this, especially in public schools,” he told the Inquirer.

Mr Basilio said the decision of tasking school heads to suspend classes was only a “temporary solution”.

“The DepEd should really take this seriously by consulting with teachers and other school personnel on the field and come up with mechanisms that would bring us back to our old school calendar,” he stressed.

In a department order on May 11, 2020, the education department decided to move the opening of the 2020-21 school year from June to August 2020, because of the pandemic.

This new August-April school calendar was continued by Vice-President Sara Duterte, the education secretary, for the 2022-2023 school year.