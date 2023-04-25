Kelantan leader asks people to pray for rain to end hot weather

Kelantan Menteri Besar Ahmad Yakob has urged mosques and suraus, or Muslim prayer halls, in the Malaysian east coast state to hold prayers for rain amid scorching hot weather.

In a statement, Datuk Ahmad said on Tuesday that the current hot spell has caused a drought and damaged crops in the state.

“As such, I call on the people of Kelantan to pray to Allah and perform the solat hajat (prayers for a wish to be fulfilled) in their homes,” he said.

“Imams should also hold prayers in mosques and suraus to pray for rain for the benefit of everyone. Hopefully, with this effort, Allah will be merciful by giving us rain and refresh the Earth.”

Malaysia’s weather agency on Monday reported that four districts in Kelantan – Kuala Krai, Pasir Mas, Jeli and Tanah Merah – were placed at Level 1 alert.

The Level 1 or yellow alert is issued for an area that experiences maximum temperature of between 35 deg C and 37 deg C for at least three consecutive days.

Last week, Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said Malaysia is expected to experience prolonged hot weather until August, following the monsoon transition season.