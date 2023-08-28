Singapore, Vietnam ink deals to broaden collaboration in green economy, innovation

In a speech at an official dinner hosted by Mr Chinh, PM Lee highlighted the close cooperation between Singapore and Vietnam and the strong political trust built over the decades.

This year marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between both countries and 10 years of their strategic partnership.

“Through the years, I have watched the Vietnamese leaders work tirelessly alongside their people, who are among the most energetic and talented in South-east Asia,” said PM Lee.

He added that he was looking forward to meeting youth from the Vietnam National University and Singapore-Vietnam Youth Leaders Exchange Programme on Tuesday.

“We have much to learn from Vietnam, and I hope that this will be a two-way exchange with our youths and professionals,” he said.

On the economic front, Singapore was Vietnam’s second-largest foreign investor as at last December, with a cumulative investment of US$70.8 billion (S$96 billion).

Vietnam was Singapore’s 11th-largest trading partner, with bilateral goods trade growing 16.4 per cent year on year to $31.3 billion in 2022.

The letters on the Connectivity Framework Agreement were exchanged between Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng and Vietnam’s Planning and Investment Minister Nguyen Chi Dzung.

A day earlier, the two ministers co-chaired the annual Singapore-Vietnam Connectivity Ministerial Meeting, where they discussed collaborations in new and emerging areas. They also noted progress made in sectors such as education, finance, and information technology and telecommunications.

Dr Tan said Singapore can partner Vietnam in its next phase of growth as it transitions to the green and digital economy.

“Singapore companies can build on the strong foundation and partnerships with Vietnam to capture opportunities in these new areas,” he said.