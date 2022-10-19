Big market in Vietnam a draw for S’pore companies

HO CHI MINH CITY — It was a difficult decision for Mr Quek Kwan Yi to leave the air force and move to Vietnam to join the family tableware business, but the former fighter pilot is glad he made the switch.

Speaking to The Straits Times on the sidelines of a Singapore Business Federation round-table discussion in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday, the chief operating officer of Q Industries said business for the Singapore company is booming in Vietnam, and that his five years in the country have been smooth and enjoyable.

He said: “Nothing can replace the excitement and the thrill of flying. But after close to 15 years in the air force, and seeing where my family business was growing, I thought that if I was going to be a successful entrepreneur and business person, I would have to make the switch.”

Mr Quek, 38, was one of about 100 participants at the event, which was held in conjunction with President Halimah Yacob’s state visit to Vietnam.

Q Industries, started by Mr Quek’s parents in 1987, opened in Ho Chi Minh City in 2003. It now has offices in Hanoi, as well as in Malaysia and Singapore.

Sixty out of 100 of Q Industries employees are based in Vietnam, where the company supplies tableware to hotels and restaurants and has recently started a culinary training programme.

Mr Quek, who is unmarried with no children, said his transition from Singapore to Ho Chi Minh City was an easy one, thanks in no small part to the strong travel links between the two cities and perhaps, more importantly, the easy availability of Singapore food such as roti prata and bak chor mee (minced meat noodles).

“Culturally, there are differences, but overall, I find that living here is very comfortable,” he said.

Mr Quek said he is likely to stay in Vietnam in the light of his company’s success, which he expects will continue for the next five years. He added that the business is made easy in the country because of its large local market and openness to foreign direct investment.

Vietnam has a population of 98.2 million, with spending power on the rise and its gross domestic product expected to increase by about 8 per cent this year.

At the event, Madam Halimah touched on the close trade and investment ties between Vietnam and Singapore, during her address to participants.

Singapore is the second-largest cumulative foreign investor in Vietnam, with total investments amounting to US$68.68 billion (S$97.8 billion). In the first five months of 2022, Singapore companies invested a total of US$3 billion.