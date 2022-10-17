Singapore and Vietnam ink agreements to deepen collaboration on renewable energy, carbon credits

HANOI – Singapore may soon be able to buy renewable energy from Vietnam, and work with Hanoi on carbon credit projects under new agreements inked between the two countries on Monday.

President Halimah Yacob and Vietnam’s President Nguyen Xuan Phuc witnessed the exchange and signing of four memorandums of understanding (MOUs), two of which were on energy cooperation and carbon credits collaboration, at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi.

Madam Halimah, who is on a five-day state visit to Vietnam, said that the new agreements will expand work in growing areas of cooperation such as renewable energy, carbon credits, cybersecurity, and vocational training.

“This will be the foundation of our refreshed bilateral agenda as we pursue a greener, cleaner, and more resilient future. We may come from different countries, backgrounds, cultures and religions, but we share the same core values of kindness, compassion and love,” she said.

“This is the basis of our countries’ common strategic perspective even as we face an increasingly complex world,” she added.

Both the MOU on energy cooperation, which seeks to advance energy collaborations between the two countries and reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and the MOU on carbon credit collaboration were signed by Manpower Minister and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng.

Signing these respective MOUs on Vietnam’s behalf were Industry and Trade Minister Nguyen Hong Dien, and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Tran Hong Ha.

The MOU on energy cooperation covers the development and financing of renewable energy as well as interconnectors for increased grid resilience and stability and cross-border electricity trading.

It also paves the way for collaboration on liquefied natural gas and electricity markets, research and development and deployment of low-carbon energy technologies and solutions such as hydrogen, ammonia, energy storage systems, smart grids and related infrastructure, as well as energy efficiency and carbon services.

A separate MOU was signed to collaborate on carbon credits and carbon markets, aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement which allows countries to transfer carbon credits earned from reducing greenhouse gas emissions to help them meet their climate targets.

Singapore aims to halve its emissions from its 2030 peak by 2050 and reach net-zero emissions in the second half of the century while Vietnam has announced its target of net zero emissions by 2050.

The agreement aims to develop a legally binding and bilateral framework for the transfer of carbon credit and to identify potential carbon credit projects.

On Monday morning, President Halimah called on President Phuc at the palace, and during their meeting, she stressed the importance of the Singapore-Vietnam relationship, as both countries mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between them in 2023.