Vietnam and Singapore foreign ministers Son, Vivian reaffirm close ties

SINGAPORE - Vietnam’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Tuesday reaffirmed the deep and multi-faceted relations between their two countries.

Dr Balakrishnan hosted Mr Son, who was on an official visit to Singapore since Monday, to lunch at Maxwell Food Centre.

Both foreign ministers said the two countries’ relations were underpinned by strong people-to-people ties, growing trade and investments, and close political ties between their two leaders, according to a statement by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Over a spread including apom sold by a Vietnamese hawker and chicken rice, they also discussed international and regional developments, including the South China Sea and Asean.

Mr Son and Dr Balakrishnan agreed to further step up substantive economic links between Singapore and Vietnam, while strengthening cooperation in emerging areas such as renewable energy, carbon credits, and the digital economy.

Later in the afternoon, Mr Son called on Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. They reaffirmed the excellent relations between Singapore and Vietnam and discussed regional and international developments.