S’pore, Vietnam considering upgrading ties to comprehensive strategic partnership; PMs to meet annually

HANOI – Singapore and Vietnam will establish annual meetings between their prime ministers, as the two countries expand their scope of cooperation.
The meetings, which will provide a platform to discuss the bilateral agenda and issues of mutual concern, were agreed upon by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on Monday morning.
They also agreed to explore the possibility of upgrading bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the future.
The leaders tasked officials to follow up on this and report to them at the next annual prime ministers’ meeting.
Singapore and Vietnam have had a strategic partnership for 10 years, and diplomatic relations for 50 years.
During their bilateral meeting in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi, PM Lee and Mr Chinh exchanged views on regional and international developments, including developments in Myanmar and the South China Sea.
They also welcomed Singapore and Vietnam’s similar strategic outlook in promoting Asean centrality, and an open, rules-based multilateral order in accordance with international law.
Asean centrality is a concept that emphasises the group’s role as the dominant regional platform to overcome common challenges and engage with external powers.
Later on Monday, in a speech at an official dinner hosted by Mr Chinh, PM Lee said that Singapore and Vietnam share a stake in the stability and prosperity of the region as fellow Asean members.
“And with rising geopolitical tensions, we must work even closer together to maintain Asean centrality and uphold the rules-based multilateral order,” he said, adding that he was confident that relations between the Republic and Vietnam will continue to flourish for many decades to come.
The Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks across north, central and south Vietnam speak to the growth and vibrancy of bilateral ties, he added.
The 13 parks have attracted more than US$18.4 billion (S$25 billion) in investments and created about 300,000 jobs.
PM Lee noted that he has worked with several Vietnamese prime ministers to establish and strengthen the countries’ strategic partnership.
He said: “This February, we also concluded the Green-Digital Economic Partnership. This has paved the way for important projects in carbon credits and renewable energy.”
Besides economic ties, Vietnam and Singapore have strong ties between their people.
The Republic was Vietnam’s fifth largest tourist source market in 2022, and the Vietnamese community in Singapore has grown more than tenfold to 25,000 in the last two decades.
“They have made important contributions to our multi-cultural society,” said PM Lee.
Mr Chinh said at the dinner that the bond between the two countries dates back to before the birth of their modern states.
The late Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh once lived and worked in Singapore in the early 1930s, and his statue now stands solemnly at the Asian Civilisations Museum in the city-state.
“Since Vietnam joined Asean, Singapore has remained the most important partner accompanying Vietnam throughout its journey of development and international integration,” said Mr Chinh.
He added: “After fifty years, thanks to our strong determination and shared efforts, we have together established an exceptionally broad, deep and effective partnership.”
Earlier in the day, PM Lee also met Communist Party of Vietnam general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.
They reaffirmed the two countries’ close and excellent ties, explored ways to deepen cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels, and discussed regional and international developments.
PM Lee, whose official visit to Vietnam ends on Tuesday, also welcomed the Vietnamese leaders to visit Singapore.