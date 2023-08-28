S’pore, Vietnam considering upgrading ties to comprehensive strategic partnership; PMs to meet annually

HANOI – Singapore and Vietnam will establish annual meetings between their prime ministers, as the two countries expand their scope of cooperation.

The meetings, which will provide a platform to discuss the bilateral agenda and issues of mutual concern, were agreed upon by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on Monday morning.

They also agreed to explore the possibility of upgrading bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the future.

The leaders tasked officials to follow up on this and report to them at the next annual prime ministers’ meeting.

Singapore and Vietnam have had a strategic partnership for 10 years, and diplomatic relations for 50 years.

During their bilateral meeting in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi, PM Lee and Mr Chinh exchanged views on regional and international developments, including developments in Myanmar and the South China Sea.

They also welcomed Singapore and Vietnam’s similar strategic outlook in promoting Asean centrality, and an open, rules-based multilateral order in accordance with international law.

Asean centrality is a concept that emphasises the group’s role as the dominant regional platform to overcome common challenges and engage with external powers.

Later on Monday, in a speech at an official dinner hosted by Mr Chinh, PM Lee said that Singapore and Vietnam share a stake in the stability and prosperity of the region as fellow Asean members.

“And with rising geopolitical tensions, we must work even closer together to maintain Asean centrality and uphold the rules-based multilateral order,” he said, adding that he was confident that relations between the Republic and Vietnam will continue to flourish for many decades to come.

The Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks across north, central and south Vietnam speak to the growth and vibrancy of bilateral ties, he added.

The 13 parks have attracted more than US$18.4 billion (S$25 billion) in investments and created about 300,000 jobs.

PM Lee noted that he has worked with several Vietnamese prime ministers to establish and strengthen the countries’ strategic partnership.

He said: “This February, we also concluded the Green-Digital Economic Partnership. This has paved the way for important projects in carbon credits and renewable energy.”

Besides economic ties, Vietnam and Singapore have strong ties between their people.