Philippines, Vietnam agree to cooperate in South China Sea amid a more assertive Beijing

MANILA – The Philippines and Vietnam on Jan 30 forged deals to bolster their maritime cooperation in the South China Sea, shoring up trust between the two nations as they continue to face a more assertive Beijing.

The countries signed two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) during Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s two-day state visit to Hanoi. The first seeks to prevent untoward incidents in the South China Sea, with both sides agreeing to intensify efforts to “promote trust, confidence and understanding, through dialogue and cooperative activities”.

The other MOU aims to improve cooperation between the Philippine Coast Guard and the Vietnam Coast Guard, including setting up a direct hotline communication mechanism between the two forces.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entirety of the South China Sea, including parts of the exclusive economic zones of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia. The Permanent Court of Arbritration in 2016 ruled that China’s claims had no legal basis.

Beijing has refused to recognise this ruling and has instead ramped up its military presence and artificial island-building activities in the South China Sea.

In the past months, it has shadowed and fired water cannons at Philippine ships bringing supplies to troops stationed at a remote military outpost on the Second Thomas Shoal.

On Jan 12, Chinese Coast Guard personnel were also caught on video chasing Filipino fishermen who were collecting sea shells near Scarborough Shoal.

In his meeting with Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Mr Marcos said the Philippines is committed to partnering with a “like-minded state” like Vietnam to ensure a rules-based international order in the Asia-Pacific region.

“As maritime nations, we share a similar assessment of the current state of our regional environment with other maritime nations of the Asia Pacific. Our countries have crucial roles to play in shaping the regional security discourse and in upholding the rules-based international order,” he said.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not respond to queries about the signed agreements.

The pacts will allow both South-east Asian nations to “enhance confidence-building measures” to improve conditions along their maritime border, said defence analyst Don McLain Gill of the De La Salle University in Manila.

He said they could also pave the way for a potential breakthrough similar to what Vietnam achieved with Indonesia in 2022 to set and agree the boundaries of their exclusive economic zones within the South China Sea.

Manila and Hanoi have overlapping claims in parts of the South China Sea, including the Spratlys archipelago, which is considered the traditional fishing ground of Filipino and Vietnamese fisherfolk.

“Such a breakthrough will be a crucial for strengthening the value of international law in the tumultuous waters of the greater South China Sea and the West Philippine Sea in particular,” said Mr Gill, using the term with which Manila refers to parts of the South China Sea that lie within the country’s exclusive economic zone.