What is the risk of conflict at the disputed Scarborough Shoal?

MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday vowed not to back down against a Chinese move to block its fishermen from a hotly contested area of the South China Sea.

Beijing has warned against provocations after Manila severed its floating barrier.

What is happening at the Scarborough Shoal?

The Philippines expressed outrage at the weekend after its coastguard discovered a 300m-long ball-buoy barrier policed by China's coastguard near the disputed, China-held Scarborough Shoal, during what it said was a routine patrol.

On Monday, the Philippines executed a "special operation" that entailed the coastguard entering the shoal on a small motor boat posing as fishermen, before diving down with snorkels and masks to cut the barrier and remove its anchor.

The Philippines coastguard said the mission was approved by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The coastguard said its action showed its determination to maintain a presence at the shoal.

China's foreign ministry advised the Philippines against provocations.

What is the significance of the shoal?

Named after a British ship that was grounded on the atoll nearly three centuries ago, the Scarborough Shoal is one of Asia's most contested maritime features and a flashpoint for diplomatic flare-ups over sovereignty and fishing rights.

The shoal is located 200km off the Philippines and inside its exclusive economic zone.

It is coveted for its bountiful fish stocks and a stunning turquoise lagoon that provides safe haven for vessels during storms.

Located in the middle of the South China Sea and near shipping lanes carrying an estimated US$3.4 trillion (S$4.7 trillion) of annual commerce, its position is strategic for Beijing.

There are concerns China might one day build a man-made island there, as it has on submerged reefs in the Spratly islands, some equipped with radar, runways and missile systems.

A Chinese official responsible for those islands in 2017 said Scarborough Shoal would be among several sites where environmental monitoring stations would be built, though its foreign ministry later dismissed that.