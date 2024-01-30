Vietnam, Philippines seal deals on South China Sea security, rice

HANOI – Vietnam and the Philippines agreed on Jan 30 to boost cooperation among their coast guards and to prevent untoward incidents in the South China Sea, in an announcement during a state visit by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The two South-east Asian countries have competing claims over some parts of the South China Sea, a conduit for US$3 trillion (S$4.02 trillion) of annual ship-borne trade that China claims almost in its entirety.

The agreement in Hanoi, details of which were not disclosed, could risk angering Beijing, which has deployed its vast coast-guard fleet throughout the South China Sea to police its expansive territorial claims.

Both Hanoi and Manila have had run-ins with China’s coast guard in the past, but altercations were frequent in 2023 between vessels of China and US ally the Philippines, adding strain to deteriorating relations.

Vietnam, one of the world’s biggest rice exporters, will also have an agreement with the Philippines, a top importer of the grain, covering rice trade in the next five years, Hanoi’s Trade Ministry said on Jan 30. REUTERS