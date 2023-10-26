No mere scratch: South China Sea collisions could set off a wider conflict

The recent encounters between Chinese and Philippine vessels carry a heightened risk of events spiralling into a US-China clash.

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
A Philippine flagged boat is blocked by a China Coast Guard vessel in an incident that resulted in a collision. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
October 26, 2023 at 8:13 AM
Published
October 26, 2023 at 5:00 AM
China calls last weekend’s bumping of a Philippine resupply vessel by one of its coast guard vessels a “slight collision”. The Philippine coast guard commander says the ensuing damage to his ship was “more than a scratch”.

For months, this was the precise worry: that the threatening manoeuvres at sea and in the air that have set China against a host of other nations – the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan, Canada and the United States – would one day lead to a dire situation in which things swiftly spin out of control, with far-reaching consequences.

