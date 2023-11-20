Myanmar's displaced pray and teach under deadly skies

DEMOSO, Myanmar - A woman rings a bell outside a makeshift church of wood and tarpaulin, calling the faithful to worship and a respite from war in eastern Myanmar’s Kayah state.

Thousands of young people fled from Myanmar’s cities to Kayah’s rugged hills and jungle as the army launched a crackdown on pro-democracy protests following its 2021 coup.

Many volunteered for military training at hidden camps run by “People’s Defence Force” groups, and have since fought the junta across the Christian-majority state.

The junta has battered Kayah with artillery and air strikes from its Russian and Chinese-built jets, and more than 100,000 people are now displaced in the state, according to the United Nations.

A dirt path in Demoso township runs to one of the many new camps that have sprung up, where inhabitants pray, teach and eat under threat from the skies.

Mr Mar Thi Yar, 45, says he is proud of the local church, with its roof of green tarpaulin and makeshift altar decorated with tinsel that inhabitants built last summer.

“It shows our togetherness,” he told AFP last month. “We only have God to rely on in our lives.”

Every evening the church is busy, he added.

At another camp, Ms Daw Yit, 27, teaches at the school she helped found last December to serve 72 displaced students.

Constantly listening for the sounds of jets and shells makes it hard to teach as she would like, she said.

“There is no mental security for us and we can’t teach well,” she told AFP.

“While we are teaching we have to be ready to run and hide if the jet fighters come.”

Near the school, a network of trenches dug in the reddish earth provides rudimentary shelter from the military air and artillery strikes that are an ever-present threat.