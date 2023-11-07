UN ‘alarmed’ at fighting in Myanmar, noting mass displacement

UNITED NATIONS - The UN expressed concern on Monday about “heavy fighting” between the army and an alliance of ethnic minority groups in northern Myanmar, which has left civilian casualties and displaced more than 30,000 people.

“We are alarmed by the heavy fighting, particularly in Shan State in the northern part of the country, with reports of... air strikes that led to civilian casualties and tens of thousands being newly displaced internally,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general.

“Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that, since 26 October nearly 33,000 men, women and children have been displaced,” he added.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “reaffirms that civilians should be protected,” he said, also calling for “unimpeded” access to humanitarian aid.

Fighting intensified last week in large areas of Shan State, close to the Chinese border. But a junta spokesman had described as “propaganda” claims that armed groups had seized several towns in Shan State.

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and the Arakan Army (AA) claimed on Saturday to have seized dozens of outposts and four towns, and blocked important trade routes to China.

In a joint statement, the “three brotherhood alliance” said the assault was intended to overthrow “dictatorial rule” in Myanmar and target criminal gangs running telecoms scams they said were protected by the junta, reported Reuters.

The junta on Saturday said the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), an ethnic armed group based in neighbouring Kachin state, had also joined the attacks on its forces, promising retaliation. Local media reported the junta had shelled the remote town of Laiza on the Chinese border, home to the KIA’s headquarters.

South-east Asia, including Myanmar, has become a hub for telecoms and other online fraud, according to the UN, with hundreds of thousands of people trafficked by criminal gangs and forced to work in scam centres and other illegal online operations.

The surge in fighting has resulted in more than 160 Thai nationals, including victims of human trafficking, being moved to shelter by Myanmar junta troops but several dozen more remain trapped in a building, Thailand’s deputy police chief said on Monday.

“The 162 are safe and with the Myanmar army in Laukkai city,” Surachate Hakparn told Reuters by phone from Yangon, Myanmar’s commercial capital, where he had travelled to assist rescue efforts. “For the other 60 Thais, we are coordinating with the Myanmar army and they are going to help.”