Myanmar junta says facing ‘heavy assault’ from insurgents in three states

YANGON - Myanmar's junta has reported "heavy assaults" by insurgents and told government staff to get ready for emergencies, an official said on Thursday, while media reported a call for those with military experience to prepare to serve.

Myanmar's military has battled ethnic minority and other insurgencies for decades but a 2021 coup has brought unprecedented coordination between anti-military forces that are mounting the biggest challenge to the army in years.

Junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said the military was facing "heavy assaults from a significant number of armed rebel soldiers" in Shan State in the north-east, Kayah State in the east and Rakhine State in the west.

Mr Zaw Min Tun said some military positions had been evacuated, and the insurgents had been using drones to drop hundreds of bombs on military posts.

"We are urgently taking measures to protect against drone bomb attacks effectively," the junta spokesperson said late on Wednesday.

In the capital, Naypyitaw, government staff have been ordered to form units to respond to "emergency" situations, said Mr Tin Maung Swe, secretary of Naypyitaw Council.

He denied that the order was in response to the security situation, saying the capital was calm.

"This is the plan to help in the event of an emergency, especially natural disasters," Mr Tin Maung Swe told Reuters.

A parallel government formed by pro-democracy politicians to oppose the military, and allied with some insurgent factions, has launched a "Road to Naypyitaw" campaign which it says is aimed at taking control of the capital.

Separately, the military's State Administration Council (SAC), in an order on Wednesday, said all those with basic military training should be ready to go and serve, Khit Thit media reported.

Reuters could not independently verify the document.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the 2021 coup, when the military ousted a government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, ending a decade of tentative democratic reform.

The military ruled Myanmar for 50 years after seizing power in 1962, insisting it was the only institution capable of holding the diverse country together.