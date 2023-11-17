With drones and dawn assault, Myanmar's Chin rebels open new front

ZOKHAWTHAR, India - In the pre-dawn darkness on Monday, a 22-year-old Myanmar rebel fighter approached a hill-top military camp in remote Chin State with dozens of comrades for an assault that opened up another front in a mounting nationwide offensive against the junta.

"We cut the fencing wire," said Suan, who gave only his first name. "I was the first to enter. As soon as I entered, they started firing at us."

The battle at Khawmawi military camp, near Myanmar's porous border with India's Mizoram state, lasted almost 12 hours, according to Suan and five other rebel fighters and commanders.

Another military camp at Rihkhawdar was overrun by rebels within a few hours.

It marked a key victory for a grassroots insurgency that has brewed in Chin State since a 2021 coup when Myanmar's generals deposed a democratically elected government.

The ethnic Chin fighters said they used drones to drop bombs on the military bases, and junta soldiers fought back - especially fiercely at Khawmawi - occasionally firing mortars.

"When we entered the camp, most soldiers had already fled. But the ones that stayed, around 20 soldiers, fought intensely," said Lawma, 26, who like Suan, lay at a hospital in India's Champhai town after being wounded in the fighting.

At least nine Chin fighters were killed in the assault, along with six junta soldiers, two Chin rebels said, asking not to be named.

Suan and Lawma's account of the battle, which was corroborated by a rebel commander and six residents who witnessed some of the fighting, provides a rare ground-level insight into a widening assault against Myanmar's military junta.

A junta spokesman did not respond to calls seeking comment.

In late October, three ethnic minority insurgent groups launched what they call "Operation 1027", from the date their offensive began.

They aim to take on junta troops in Shan State near Myanmar's border with China.

They won control of several towns and more than 100 military outputs.

The Arakan Army, part of Three Brotherhood Alliance that launched the offensive, also opened a front against the military in western Rakhine State.

Insurgents are also beating back the military in Kayah State, which borders Thailand.

The offensive is the most serious challenge to the junta since the 2021 coup.

Zaw Min Tun, a junta spokesperson, said late on Wednesday the military was facing "heavy assaults" on multiple fronts. The junta describes the rebels as "terrorists".