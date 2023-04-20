More people seek medical treatment as haze in Malaysia worsens

GEORGE TOWN - The number of people seeking medical attention for respiratory issues has gone up as the haze in Malaysia worsens.

Medical professionals in the country said there were more people seeking treatment in hospitals for sudden asthma attacks, wheezing, breathlessness and allergic rhinitis in the past two weeks.

Internal medicine consultant Evelyn Chan said her patients were suffering from coughing, wheezing and breathlessness.

“Those with underlying health issues like asthma are advised to keep their inhalers with them at all times. We also advise people to take the flu jab and stay indoors. Mask up if you have to go out, and it is important to drink more water to keep hydrated,” she said.

Ear, nose and throat specialist Sow Yih Liang said he had seen a slight increase in patients with nose allergies.

Some came in with allergic rhinitis, a type of inflammation in the nose that occurs when the immune system overreacts to allergens in the air, he noted.

“It is a common allergy that results in sneezing and a runny nose. This happens when there is haze and it triggers hypersensitivity in the nose. Some come in with a cough as well, and it is all interconnected,” Dr Sow said.

He added: “The dry particulates enter through the nose and then cause inflammation. When people breathe through the mouth, they develop a cough. We do recommend a sinus cleanse (sinus flush).”

Dr Sow, who is also a head and neck surgeon, said there will usually be an influx of patients when there is haze, but the number has come down as many people have been wearing face masks since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Face masks work as a filter and we encourage the public to wear them outdoors, especially those with allergic rhinitis,” he said.

Pharmacies reported that more people are buying face masks and medication for cough and flu.

An employee at a pharmacy in the state of Negeri Sembilan said she had seen a slight increase in the number of people buying face masks.

“With the number of Covid-19 cases registering an increase, some people may just be taking precautions,” she said.

Meanwhile, it is business as usual for tourism in the state of Penang despite the haze.