Hot, hazy weather: Use brollies, wear masks and limit outdoor activities, advises Malaysian Health Minister

PETALING JAYA - The hot and hazy weather in Malaysia is expected to continue, leading to poor air quality, with a minister advising people to take precautionary measures.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the weather agency MetMalaysia and Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change have reported that some areas were experiencing heatwave with unhealthy air quality level, according to Air Pollutant Index (API) readings.

The areas are Johan Setia in Selangor and Kelantan state capital Kota Bharu, which recorded readings of 150 and 120 respectively.

An API of between 101 and 200 indicates unhealthy air quality.

“People should limit physical activities during the hot weather, which could lead to illness, and limit time outdoors,” said Dr Zaliha in a statement on Wednesday.

“People should also use suitable face masks to minimise exposure to the haze and use umbrellas and caps to prevent direct exposure to the hot sun.”

She urged the public to halt activities that would lead to air pollution, such as smoking and drink more warm water to prevent dehydration.

“Take constant showers to cool the body and use air-conditioners and filters of high quality to filter tiny particles and prevent them from polluting the air inside the house,” she added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK