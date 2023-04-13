Heatwave sizzles Malaysia’s northern states, including Penang

GEORGE TOWN - Scorching heat and moderate air pollution have made the northern Malaysian states of Perlis, Kedah and Penang hot spots in more ways than one.

The oppressive environment is created by a combination of cloudless skies and humid weather, though there are occasional scattered bursts of rain.

Mr Phee Boon Poh, Penang state environment committee chairman, said there are worries the temperatures may go up further, as neighbouring Thailand faces unprecedented high temperatures.

“We are now moving into the inter-monsoon period, from May until July. When there is no rain, the ocean heats up and there is hot wind. We expect temperatures to be around 32 deg C to 33 deg C.

“In Thailand, they are facing temperatures as high as 45 deg C, which is unprecedented. We are worried it will happen here as well,” said Mr Phee, who also asked people to keep themselves hydrated.

He also appealed for people to refrain from conducting open burning activities, as the overall dryness could lead to a fire that could rage out of control.

“We have put all the voluntary fire squads on high alert for open fires,” he said.

Mr Phee urged people, especially those in high-rise buildings, to avoid over-using their air-conditioners, as these would add more heat to the surroundings.

“If everyone uses air-conditioning for hours, the warm air blowing out from the condenser or compressor will add to the problem, especially in high-rise buildings,” he said.

The Air Pollutant Index (API) readings for Penang shows moderate air pollution in the town of Balik Pulau (at 68) and state capital George Town (71), while the Tanjung Bungah suburb indicates unhealthy levels at 124.

An API reading of between zero and 50 is good, while 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 very unhealthy, and 301 and above deemed hazardous.

Penang mainland showed a reading of between 65 and 83 at various locations, placing it under the “moderate” category, while in Kedah, its state capital Alor Setar registered 71. Perak is ranging between 68 and 72.

It is believed the current readings are caused by domestic pollution, as according to data on the regional haze situation from the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre, no hot spots have been detected in Indonesia, Thailand or Vietnam as yet.

In almost all rural farmlands in South-east Asia, using fire to clear agriculture debris is still prevalent as it is cheap and works to return some minerals to the soil, other than killing pests.

But the resultant smoke will travel hundreds of kilometres and becomes haze in neighbouring countries.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department’s website indicates that while the whole country is experiencing hot weather, only Sik, Kubang Pasu and Kuala Muda, all in Kedah, are experiencing temperatures between 35 deg C and 37 deg C for more than three days in a row.

The temperature in other parts of the country remain below 35 deg C as at Monday.

The weather forecast for Penang for the next few days indicates rain in one or two places, with temperatures expected to hover above 30 deg C.

Water levels at both dams on Penang island have dropped to about half their effective capacity, and Penangites have been urged to use water wisely until they return to normal levels.

Penang Water Supply Corporation chief executive K. Pathmanathan said this followed low rainfall recorded at catchment areas for the Air Itam and Teluk Bahang reservoirs since early 2023.

“The water level at Air Itam Dam has dropped from 82.5 per cent to 51.8 per cent, while the level at Teluk Bahang dropped from 64 per cent to 51.3 per cent,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK