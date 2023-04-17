With the current hazy, hot weather, health experts tell Malaysians to stay hydrated

PETALING JAYA - Malaysians have to brace themselves for increasing haze and heat that could pose major health risks, say health experts.

The experts warned that besides discomfort, the current hot and dry weather condition can cause heat stroke as well as respiratory problems such as asthma.

Public health expert Datuk Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar urged the public to take care of themselves by staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities in extreme heat, and wear appropriate clothing.

“It is vital to prioritise health and well-being during extreme weather conditions and the necessary precautions should be taken to stay safe,” he said.

“Use umbrellas or wear hats while outdoors to avoid exposure to direct sunlight. To beat the heat, people can drink more water and fruit juices, and eat more fruits.

“It is also important to be aware of physical changes, particularly for those at high risk of heat stroke and exhaustion. Although there aren’t many cases of heat stroke in Malaysia, the public should be cautious,” he said in an interview.

As at 4pm Sunday, the air quality in several districts in Kelantan, Johor and the capital city of Kuala Lumpur was at an unhealthy level, according to Air Pollutant Index (API) readings.

The API reading in Segamat of Johor was 152, Cheras in Kuala Lumpur recorded a reading of 106, while Kota Baru and Tanah Merah in Kelantan were at 107 and 104 respectively.

An API of between 101 and 200 indicates unhealthy air quality.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said on Saturday the nation is bracing for the return of the haze due to the recent hot and dry conditions.

Dr Zainal, the health expert, said that as Covid-19 cases are also on the rise, clinics should be mindful that some symptoms of the virus infection could be similar to those of heat stroke.

“Doctors must exercise caution when patients seek advice,” he said.