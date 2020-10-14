Malaysia's Cabinet minister recovers from Covid-19 infection

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's de facto Islamic Affairs minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri has recovered from Covid-19 after testing positive 10 days ago on Oct 5.

He is the only Malaysian Cabinet minister who has been infected with the coronavirus.

Datuk Zulkifli, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs), said he was discharged on Wednesday (Oct 14) afternoon after he was confirmed to have completely recovered from Covid-19.

"The Health Ministry advised me to prioritise rest at home until the conditional movement control order (MCO) ends," he said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday.

The conditional MCO for the Klang Valley - the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor state - started early on Wednesday and is expected to be lifted on Oct 27.

He was believed to have been infected while campaigning for the Sabah state polls on Sept 26.

When Mr Zulkifli was tested positive on Oct 5, those who had attended a Covid-19 ministerial special meeting with him, including Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and department heads, were placed on a 14-day quarantine.

Mr Zulkifli said he was told not to visit anyone and that any meeting would have to be done through video conferences.

"I will continue to monitor work and religious department reports from home, as it falls under my responsibility. Any public announcements will be made through social media."

Mr Zulkifli said his first priority is to channel aid to targeted groups, particularly the ones in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor.

"This is because the conditional MCO has begun and aids need to be channelled as soon as possible, " he said.

"I pray for Malaysians who are infected with Covid-19 to recover fast so they can continue their lives with the beloved family, " he added.