Malaysia minister Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri tests positive for Covid-19

Published
37 min ago
Updated
1 min ago

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri has tested positive for Covid-19.

The minister confirmed this on his Facebook page on Monday (Oct 5).

“To all Malaysians, I am currently under treatment after being tested positive for Covid-19 by the Health Ministry.

“Alhamadulillah, to this moment, my health is good.

“I am urging all people who had attended events between Sept 24 and Oct 4 which I was present at, to please immediately undergo Covid-19 screening at the nearest health clinic.

“I pray that Allah will heal and save Malaysians from Covid-19, Insyaallah,” Dr Zulkifli wrote.

On Oct 3, Dr Zulkifli attended a Covid-19 ministerial special meeting at the Prime Minister’s Department, which was attended by members of the Cabinet including Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Dr Zulkifli was also in Sabah during the state election campaigning period for ministerial programmes.

 
 

