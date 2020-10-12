Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor to be placed under Covid-19 partial lockdown again

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, along with the state of Selangor will be placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) from midnight on Wednesday (Oct 14) following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

These three areas, often called the Klang Valley by Malaysians, are the most densely populated in the country, with a population of some seven million people.

"To prevent further spreading of the infection, the National Security Council has agreed to impose the Conditional MCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya," said Senior Minister (Security cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Monday at his regular Covid-19 briefings.

"This will come into force from midnight Oct 14 until Oct 27," he said.

The partial lockdown called CMCO ended four months ago on June 10, when Malaysia started the Recovery MCO by reopening most business and social activities.

The Recovery MCO is generally still in place today, except in Sabah state.

Under the Conditional MCO, most industries can remain open as long as they take healthcare precautions such as taking temperatures of workers and practising social distancing.

But places of worship, schools and kindergartens will be shut, and sporting activities banned.

The authorities will mount roadblocks to curb vehicular travel out of and into KL, Putrajaya and Selangor.

Malaysia in recent weeks has been battling a resurgence of infections, with Sabah and Kedah forming the bulk of new cases. But the surge in cases has now reached Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia on Sunday recorded 561 new Covid-19 cases, with two new deaths reported, bringing the death toll to 157.

Sabah recorded 488 cases on Sunday, followed by Selangor (25 cases), Kedah (16 cases) and Kuala Lumpur (15 cases).