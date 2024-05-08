Malaysian parties woo Indian voters in tight Kuala Kubu Bharu by-election

KUALA LUMPUR – The Indian community is set to tilt the scales at the Kuala Kubu Bharu (KKB) state assembly by-election on May 11, which pits Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) against its rival Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Campaigners from both sides have in recent weeks descended on the semi-urban constituency in Selangor and conducted cosy sessions, ranging from house-to-house visits to small neighbourhood gatherings, with the Indian community that forms 18 per cent of the voting base of just over 40,000.

KKB is one of only a handful of wards nationally with a significant Indian minority. Its majority Malay community makes up just under half of all the voters at 49.6 per cent, while the Chinese and other races comprise 30.6 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

By and large, PH supporters are the ethnic Chinese, Indians and progressive urban Malays. However, their support has been waning, especially among the Indians, due to the perception that they have been taken for granted by the ruling government, and that their needs are not being met.

PH supporters are also disappointed about Datuk Seri Anwar’s slow pace in delivering institutional reforms, the rising cost of living, and Malaysia’s weakening economy due to the ringgit’s steady depreciation against the US dollar.

With PN commanding the majority of the Malay votes, and PH traditionally supported by the Chinese, the Indians who account for 18 per cent of the electorate could well swing the pendulum to favour one side or the other in KKB.

Professor Kartini Aboo Talib told The Straits Times that PN is targeting the estimated 7,200 Indian voters in KKB, knowing that they have already lost the Chinese votes to PH.

“The campaign from PN is directed towards targeting the Indians to support them. They can’t get the Chinese vote, and they are working hard to sway Indians to vote PN for a simple majority.

“It seems like the Indian community is the kingmaker in the KKB by-election,” said the deputy director at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Institute of Ethnic Studies.

Still, with the Malays making up almost half of the voting base in KKB, PN is also worried that low voter turnout among its Malay supporters – amid expectations of poor voter turnout in general due to polls fatigue – would affect its chances of winning.

Currently, the ruling unity coalition under PH holds 34 out of the 56 state seats, with KKB being vacant. The by-election was triggered after the three-term incumbent, Ms Lee Kee Hiong, died on March 24.

The four-cornered contest will largely pit PH candidate Pang Sock Tao against PN’s Khairul Azhari Saut. The remaining contenders are independent candidate Nyau Ke Xin and Parti Rakyat Malaysia’s Hafizah Zainudin.