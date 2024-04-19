Malaysians’ worries over country’s direction could hurt Anwar, says analysts

KUALA LUMPUR – The latest survey by global market research firm Ipsos on ‘What Worries Malaysians’ points to persistent concerns over not just bread-and-butter issues but also graft, despite Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s ongoing message against corruption, say experts.

The poll result raises questions about how effective his government is after 15 months in power. A previous study by pollster Merdeka Centre in November 2023 also found that his approval rating has dropped to 50 per cent from 68 per cent in December 2022.

The Ipsos study, which polled 500 Malaysians via an online portal system, found that 47 per cent of Malaysians believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction in March 2024 compared with 26 per cent in January 2023, right after Datuk Seri Anwar took office.

Of that 47 per cent, their primary concerns are financial and political corruption, inflation and unemployment, followed by poverty and social inequality, and taxes.

Politically, analysts say that these concerns could have a direct impact on the upcoming Kuala Kubu Bharu by-election in Selangor state on May 11.

“The results should be worrying to the Anwar government, as the issues which people are most concerned about pertain to socioeconomic ones, which they expect the government to resolve, as opposed to racial and religious issues that are beyond any government’s capability to resolve.

“So, if Anwar cannot rein in inflation, control corruption and hold off on the new taxes fast enough, he risks losing more votes in the by-election and the next (general) election, and thereby possibly losing his government,” Dr Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at The Singapore Institute of International Affairs, told The Straits Times.

Dr Oh said that dissatisfied supporters of the ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) are likely to sit out the by-election, as the alternative is voting for the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) which is dominated by Islamist party Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), based on his observations of Malaysia’s by-election voting patterns over the years.

Mr Anwar’s supporters are usually ethnic Chinese, Indians and progressive urban Malays. In Kuala Kubu Bharu, the racial breakdown is 46.4 per cent Malay, 30.7 per cent Chinese, 18 per cent Indian and 5 per cent others, out of 40,015 eligible voters recorded in 2023.

PAS and their allies in PN have been gaining ground among the Malay voters. If more Malays than non-Malays head to the ballot box, there is a risk of the government losing the seat.

The Selangor state assembly seat was vacated after the death of its three-term PH assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong on March 21.

Although a study by Asean+3 Macroeconomic Research Office on Feb 20 found that Malaysia’s inflation is cooling, economist Paul Anthony Mariadas who lectures at Taylor’s University said on March 7 that the ringgit’s steady depreciation versus the US dollar since the start of the year has left many Malaysians feeling the pinch as imported consumer products cost more as a result.

It does not help that there is a perception among some that Mr Anwar is favouring his allies when it comes to corruption, despite his electoral promise to combat graft. His deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi received a discharge not amounting to an acquittal over his corruption charges in September last year.

Similarly, the reduction in sentence from 12 to six years for convicted former prime minister Najib Razak by the Pardons Board in February also did not go down well, especially with Mr Anwar’s supporters.

The graft probes by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission into former Finance Minister Daim Zainuddin and his wife, as well as former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s sons – Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir and Mirzan Mahathir – have also caused a stir.