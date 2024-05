KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is set to cut fuel subsidies by June, a major economic reform that will be a key test of support for the Pakatan Harapan-led unity government as the public grapples with high living costs.

Official and industry sources told The Straits Times that diesel prices will float to market rates in a matter of weeks after the Kuala Kubu Bharu by-election on May 11. This will be followed by a staggered rise in retail rates of petrol.