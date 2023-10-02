Malaysian parents taking precautions to limit children’s exposure to haze

PETALING JAYA - Limiting outdoor activities and masking up are among measures being taken by parents in Malaysia to limit their children’s exposure to the haze.

Ms Myra Latifa Abdul Rahman said she needed to be cautious because her 10-year-old son is allergic to dust.

“I try to limit my son’s outdoor activities as best as I can. Whenever he goes to school or tuition, I make sure he wears a N95 mask that protects him from harmful air particles,” said the 35-year-old marketing executive.

She has a lot of plants in her house, which act as natural air purifiers to keep the air clean.

“I also make sure that my son stays hydrated by drinking lots of water,” she added.

Ms Melina Idris, who is mother to a one-year-old, said she decided to stay home on Saturday after noticing the slightly hazy morning. The 33-year-old wanted to keep her daughter indoors, where there are air-conditioners that filter the air.

Dr Adam Mikael Muzhafar, a father of twins, wanted the government to issue early warnings about the haze so that parents can prepare for it.

“I hope steps can also be taken to prevent neighbouring countries from spreading polluted air as it poses a health threat to all of us,” said the 34-year-old doctor, adding that having an indoor air purifier was useful as it could filter out harmful particles.

“It helps whenever the haze comes around.”

Despite the worries, pharmacies said there has been no rush to buy face masks.

Pharmacy owner Michael Kok, 47, said sales of face masks had not picked up despite the poor air quality.

“There was a downpour the night before, so the air seems better now,” he said when met at his shop in Ipoh, Perak.

Kok said there were enough face masks even if there were to be a sudden spike in demand.

At another pharmacy, a staff member who only wished to be known as Ms Lau said there were face masks aplenty.

“Since Covid-19 cases are seemingly not so prevalent now, people rarely buy face masks. We have plenty of stock, so there are no worries they will run out soon,” she said.

Pharmacist Lee Huan Yee said face mask sales in her store in Petaling Jaya had dropped by 35 per cent last month.