Haze: Unhealthy air levels recorded in several Malaysian states

Hazy conditions in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 29. Asean countries have raised their alert level of the transboundary haze risk to Level 2. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
49 sec ago
Published
59 min ago

PETALING JAYA – The air quality in Larkin of Johor and Nilai of Negeri Sembilan is worsening with both districts recording an air pollutant index (API) of 156 and 136 respectively as at 1pm on Sunday.

According to the Environment Department, Larkin is one of the worst-hit areas with API readings rising since 9am.

Other districts with unhealthy air quality are Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan (128), Batu Pahat in Johor (104), Bukit Rambai in Melaka (134) and Seberang Jaya, Penang (107).

Several districts in Johor also recorded an API of over 90.

Most states in the peninsular have moderate readings, but many have API just below the unhealthy threshold.

Air quality in Sabah and Sarawak is generally good, with some areas recording moderate API readings.

Asean countries have raised their alert level of the transboundary haze risk to Level 2, with many nations bracing for high pollution readings due to smoke from the Kalimantan forest burning in Indonesia. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More On This Topic
Govt agencies prepared to tackle haze but public should take precautions, says NEA as PSI hits 81
askST: Can I use a surgical mask instead of an N95 when there is haze?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top