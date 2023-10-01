Haze: Unhealthy air levels recorded in several Malaysian states

PETALING JAYA – The air quality in Larkin of Johor and Nilai of Negeri Sembilan is worsening with both districts recording an air pollutant index (API) of 156 and 136 respectively as at 1pm on Sunday.

According to the Environment Department, Larkin is one of the worst-hit areas with API readings rising since 9am.

Other districts with unhealthy air quality are Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan (128), Batu Pahat in Johor (104), Bukit Rambai in Melaka (134) and Seberang Jaya, Penang (107).

Several districts in Johor also recorded an API of over 90.

Most states in the peninsular have moderate readings, but many have API just below the unhealthy threshold.

Air quality in Sabah and Sarawak is generally good, with some areas recording moderate API readings.

Asean countries have raised their alert level of the transboundary haze risk to Level 2, with many nations bracing for high pollution readings due to smoke from the Kalimantan forest burning in Indonesia. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK