High risk of severe transboundary haze in 2023 due to hotter, drier weather: Local think-tank

SINGAPORE – There is a high risk in 2023 of severe transboundary haze in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the surrounding region with hotter and drier weather predicted, especially as the warmer El Nino is expected to return, said local think-tank Singapore Institute of International Affairs in its latest Haze Outlook.

For the first time in its annual report, published since 2019, the risk was rated Red, mainly due to a severe dry spell forecast in the second half of 2023. The scale goes from Green (low risk) to Amber (medium risk) and Red (high risk).

“Every prediction indicates the weather in 2023 will be hotter and drier, with the return of El Nino,” said the report, citing the forecast of the United States National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration that there is an 84 per cent chance of El Nino going beyond the moderate range into a strong event.

Market conditions for key agricultural commodities could also spur more planting activity, as agricultural commodities have hit record levels in the past year, along with sales of oil palm seeds at the highest in nearly a decade. This increases the likelihood of slash-and-burn practices in a bid to clear land.

The report added: “While the use of fires (to clear land) is illegal in Indonesia, there can be lapses as there have been in the past, especially among plantation operators that are able to sell their products into grey markets, without any certification of sustainability.”

Apart from the weather forecast and market conditions for agriculture commodities, the report also factored in policies of governments in preventing fires and haze, highlighting the commitments of officials from Indonesia and Malaysia to improve their systems to manage land and resources, as well as to prevent fires and deforestation.