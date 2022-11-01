Malaysia’s next PM: A race to the top

For the first time in a Malaysian election, there are more than two hopefuls seeking to lead the country once the dust settles from the Nov 19 vote.

On paper, there are three choices: the prime ministerial candidates of the country’s three main national alliances Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

But there is also a dark horse – Umno president Zahid Hamidi, who chairs BN but is the only coalition chief who has not been slated by his colleagues to be premier after the polls.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s biggest obstacle is his own party Umno