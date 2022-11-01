Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s biggest obstacle is his own party Umno

Malaysia's PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been locked in a power struggle with his own party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Hazlin Hassan
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - When Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob was sworn in as prime minister in August 2021, he was dubbed the “accidental” premier by some, with his rise attributed to being at the right place at the right time.

It remains to be seen if he will succeed in taking the post again, after having been locked in a power struggle with party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who forced the next general election to be held in November during the flood season, despite Datuk Seri Ismail’s best efforts to delay the polls for as long as he could. The general election is not due until mid-2023.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top