Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s biggest obstacle is his own party Umno

KUALA LUMPUR - When Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob was sworn in as prime minister in August 2021, he was dubbed the “accidental” premier by some, with his rise attributed to being at the right place at the right time.

It remains to be seen if he will succeed in taking the post again, after having been locked in a power struggle with party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who forced the next general election to be held in November during the flood season, despite Datuk Seri Ismail’s best efforts to delay the polls for as long as he could. The general election is not due until mid-2023.