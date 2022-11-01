Umno chief Zahid Hamidi could be PM contender if he clears legal hurdle and BN wins big

KUALA LUMPUR - As chief of Malaysia’s biggest and longest ruling party Umno, Zahid Hamidi was always going to be considered a candidate for prime minister, even though he and his party had already endorsed caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the role ahead of general elections this month.

Despite criticisms from sections of his own party, facing corruption charges in court, and being criticised for spearheading a successful push to call for a general election at a time when Malaysia is potentially facing monsoon floods, 69-year-old Zahid has managed to hold on as Umno chief for over four years.