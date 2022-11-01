Umno chief Zahid Hamidi could be PM contender if he clears legal hurdle and BN wins big

Zahid Hamidi has managed to hold on as Umno chief for over four years despite criticisms. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Ram Anand
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
Published
42 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - As chief of Malaysia’s biggest and longest ruling party Umno, Zahid Hamidi was always going to be considered a candidate for prime minister, even though he and his party had already endorsed caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the role ahead of general elections this month.

Despite criticisms from sections of his own party, facing corruption charges in court, and being criticised for spearheading a successful push to call for a general election at a time when Malaysia is potentially facing monsoon floods, 69-year-old Zahid has managed to hold on as Umno chief for over four years.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top