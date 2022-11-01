Muhyiddin Yassin will need ‘a lot of good fortune’ to return to top job: Analyst

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has declared that the 15th general election in November would be his last. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Zunaira Saieed
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
Published
42 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin is again vying for the top job, but analysts say it will be an uphill battle for him and his Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition at November’s general election.

The 75-year-old seasoned politician is well respected and influential in his home state of Johor, where he first won the Pagoh parliamentary seat in 1978 and served two terms as chief minister from 1986 to 1995. He has also held senior ministerial positions in the federal government, including as education minister and international trade and industry minister.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top