Muhyiddin Yassin will need ‘a lot of good fortune’ to return to top job: Analyst

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin is again vying for the top job, but analysts say it will be an uphill battle for him and his Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition at November’s general election.

The 75-year-old seasoned politician is well respected and influential in his home state of Johor, where he first won the Pagoh parliamentary seat in 1978 and served two terms as chief minister from 1986 to 1995. He has also held senior ministerial positions in the federal government, including as education minister and international trade and industry minister.