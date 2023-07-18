Malaysia govt faces flak for using Sedition Act as opposition leader is charged in court

KUALA LUMPUR - A top Malaysian opposition leader was charged with two counts of sedition on Tuesday in a Selangor court for allegedly insulting the Selangor ruler, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

But it was the Malaysian government that was put on the defensive after it used the controversial British-era Sedition Act against the opposition politician, Sanusi Md Nor.

Many political activists – and even a former lawyer of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim – pointed out that his Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance had vehemently opposed the Sedition Act when it was in the opposition.

Sanusi, 48, was also controversially arrested at 3am after more than a dozen policemen turned up at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur where he was staying.

While it was in the opposition, PH decried for years the use of the Sedition Act, saying it was unfairly used by the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) government against the opposition and to stifle free speech.

PH and BN now rule Malaysia jointly after the November 2022 general election.

Sanusi is caretaker menteri besar (chief minister) of northern Kedah state who hails from opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS). He is also election director for Kedah for the Perikatan Nasional alliance, Malaysia’s main opposition faction.

The wildly popular Sanusi, who attracts large crowds at his political rallies for his blunt criticisms of the government, could be a major stumbling block for Datuk Seri Anwar’s PH-BN bloc to win back the state in the Aug 12 elections for six states.

Sanusi’s TikTok account – with 480,000 followers and 5.5 million likes – was allegedly deleted last week, with government officials denying they were behind the move. A new TikTok account was restarted by him over the weekend and gained more than 160,000 followers in less than 24 hours. His original account is now accessible again.

Sanusi was on Tuesday charged at the Selayang Sessions Court under the Sedition Act 1948 over a speech he made at a rally on July 11, where he is accused of uttering a seditious statement that could incite disloyalty to the rulers.

In a viral video of his speech, Sanusi had compared the Kedah and Selangor royal households, saying that the Kedah ruler would not have appointed caretaker Selangor Menteri Besar Amiruddin Shaari as a state leader.

Such remarks can be seen as seditious, which is a crime under the Sedition Act introduced by the British colonial government in 1948 to quell a communist rebellion.

The law outlaws speech deemed to incite unrest, racial or religious tensions, or insult Muslim-majority Malaysia’s ceremonial Islamic royalty.

At least 57 police reports had been lodged against Sanusi following his speech. Sanusi had apologised to the Selangor ruler. The Selangor Royal Office on Monday said in a statement that Sanusi’s remarks were an insult to the Selangor royal institution.

Sanusi on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to the charges which carry a maximum fine of RM5,000 (S$1,456) or imprisonment for up to three years or both, if convicted. He was granted bail of RM5,000 for each charge.