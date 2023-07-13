Malaysia considering new law to impose civil penalties on those playing up ‘3R’ sentiments

Malaysia is looking at new legislation that will impose civil penalties on those who stir up communal tensions, as part of efforts to deal with rhetoric on the so-called “3R” issues of race, religion and royalty.

The proposed law is likely to be known as the “State and Nation Act” and is expected to be similar to Singapore’s Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act, but “in the Malaysian context”, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman Said on Wednesday.

Currently, any offences relating to 3R issues are investigated under the Sedition Act 1948, which imposes criminal liabilities such as fines and jail terms.

Datuk Seri Azalina said investigation and conviction under the Sedition Act takes a long time owing to the legal processes.

“Maybe there needs to be a solution... Instead of looking at it (as) a criminal element and (sending people) to jail, (we can) impose a fine as a punitive measure so that people are aware of their responsibilities,” Malay daily Berita Harian quoted Ms Azalina as saying.

She said the proposed law is timely, to deal with 3R issues that are prevalent now on social media.

She added that the proposal has been presented to the Cabinet and has received a “positive response”.

Both Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil have repeatedly insisted that the authorities will show zero tolerance towards those fanning ethnic sentiments.

National police chief Razarudin Husain has fired a warning shot to politicians that stern action would be taken against those using sensitive issues, particularly 3R, to campaign for the upcoming state polls on Aug 12.

This comes as both Parti Islam SeMalaysia president Hadi Awang and Democratic Action Party chairman Lim Guan Eng – whose parties are the largest in the opposition Perikatan Nasional and ruling Pakatan Harapan coalitions, respectively – are investigated for various offences, including sedition.