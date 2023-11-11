Malaysia faces looming white rice shortage amid uncertain weather and expensive padi seeds

KEDAH – In five months, Malaysia may face a severe shortage of local white rice because of unpredictable weather and the bloated price of padi seeds.

The erratic weather, said to be the result of climate change, has kept most padi farmers on their toes even though they have switched to a schedule that would allow them to harvest five times every two years.

Another dilemma they face is a shortage in the supply of padi seeds that has resulted in skyrocketing prices.

Describing this as a critical situation, farmers in Malaysia’s north fear the future does not bode well not only for them, but also for the supply of local white rice.

Padi farmer Wan Maharuddin Sulaiman, 66, from Pokok Sena, a village in Kedah, said farmers have been struggling to get certified seeds from suppliers, forcing them to hold back their planting season, which was supposed to have started at the end of September.

“Most of us from the Farmers’ Area Organisations (PPKs) have already booked our seed supply from the suppliers, but we were told that certified seeds were not available,” he said.

“The shortage has affected the staple food’s cultivation cycle, and this is not good for the rice yield in the future.”

Mr Wan Maharuddin alleged that certain suppliers were trying to manipulate seed prices by hoarding stocks that were supposed to be sold to farmers.

He also claimed that some farmers bought certified padi seeds above the ceiling price set by the government.

Mr Mohd Hashim Ahmad, 60, said farmers who own hundreds of hectares of padi fields in the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) region were still waiting for the availability of padi seeds.

The padi farmer in Kampung Sena, Perlis, said that in some instances, there was supply, but it came in limited amounts.

He added that the seeds were priced between RM55 (S$16) and RM70 per 20kg, higher than the RM45 ceiling price imposed by the government.

“The relevant government agencies must keep a close watch on the production of padi seeds so that producers and retailers would not dare manipulate the price of seeds,” he said.

“More raids should be carried out to weed out irresponsible ones.”