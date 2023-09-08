Shortage of local rice in Malaysia due to diseases and lack of clean water

KLANG - Initially there was limited supply of locally-produced rice in supermarkets and grocery stores.

That has now escalated to almost zero supply and is hitting consumers where it hurts the most – their pockets.

Given that rice is Malaysia’s staple food, this drastic turn of events is forcing consumers to buy the more expensive imported supply.

Grocery store owners and rice distributors say that it has been quite some time since they last received the price-controlled locally-produced variety.

Mr C. Ramu, who owns and runs a grocery store in Taman Seri Andalas, said his three rice distributors had stopped sending him local rice.

“Two of them told me in early August that they cannot supply local rice anymore and the third distributor gave me 20 bags in the middle of August and said that was all he had,” he said.

Mr Ramu said he was now receiving only imported rice, which is being retailed at RM33 (S$9.62) for a 10kg bag, but he had been warned by his distributors that the price could go up soon.

“The price of imported rice is not controlled, so it can just spiral,” he said.

Rice distributor Osman Abdul Rahman said he had not received local rice from the main supplier since early August.

“We only have imported rice, but by right, we should only sell 30% of imported rice, with the remaining 70 per cent being rice produced by local farmers.

“That is how it was before,’’ said Mr Osman.

The general assumption about the shortage is because demand has surpassed supply, but padi farmers have a different story to tell.

Sekinchan padi farmer Yap Kang Pua said the shortage was due to a drastically-reduced yield and claimed that one of the reasons behind this was the dirty water used to irrigate the padi fields.