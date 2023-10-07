Asean nations to prioritise members' rice needs: Malaysian state media

KUALA LUMPUR – South-east Asian countries have agreed to prioritise helping each other overcome rice supply shortages and other food-related problems, Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported, citing the agricultural minister.

Asean reached the agreement at a meeting in Kuala Lumpur this week, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu said on Friday, according to the agency.

"Asean collaboration means if we face rice issues, Asean member countries will give priority to Asean nations," he said.

Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand said they would consider any new requests for additional imports, Datuk Seri Mohamad said.

Malaysia, which imports about 38 per cent of its rice needs, is among several countries affected by top exporters like India restricting shipments. The government on Monday announced subsidies and other measures to offset rising prices of grain and ensure sufficient supply in the market.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim warned of legal action against anyone found hoarding rice, to prevent consumers from stockpiling local grains. REUTERS