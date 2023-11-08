Malaysia’s price controls keep rice production low, exacerbating shortages

KUALA LUMPUR - In September, amid a shortage of white rice in Malaysia, rice mill operator and wholesaler Allen Lim started receiving calls from supermarkets asking for additional supplies, but he had to turn them down.

Mr Lim said his company, PLS Marketing, simply could not afford to process and package more rice because the government’s years-long price control measures have eroded profit margins and prevented farmers and manufacturers from expanding capacity.

While the retail price cap of RM2.60/kg for locally made white rice has been in place since 2008, the tension between a government policy aimed at helping consumers cope with inflation and an industry unable to supply rice at uneconomic prices have reached breaking point this year.

The situation has become acute in recent months due to shortages of rice in Malaysia after top exporter India restricted some shipments in July, sending global prices skyrocketing.

With the price of imported rice jumping sharply, demand for the low-cost domestic grain has increased significantly.

Yet, industry players say they are unable to raise production unless they can earn more to cover sharply rising costs of fertiliser, pesticide, equipment, logistics and labour.

“The market price should be increased so that farmers can survive,” Mr Lim said.

“Even millers cannot survive (at this price). For the past seven years, many have started experiencing losses.”

Many millers have shut down because banks won’t lend money to unprofitable businesses, Mr Lim said.

The government, which fears that lower domestic output will increase reliance on more expensive imports, has acknowledged the issue but the industry frets that little has been done to resolve the problem.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Chan Foong Hin said Malaysia is likely to see another output decline this year due to the El Nino weather phenomenon and stagnant production.

Production has fallen 6.7 per cent between 2013 and 2021, while imports are expected to increase 6 per cent this year from 2022, according to data from Malaysia’s government and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation.