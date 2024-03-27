Malaysia Edition: Anwar pays the price for poaching rivals | Religion and red tape stymie entertainment tourism

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

In a bid to shore up support, Malaysia’s government this week watered down a controversial constitutional amendment that critics - including ruling lawmakers - had earlier warned would render thousands of abandoned children stateless.

Just as it works to resolve this delicate issue, the temperature over socks printed with the word “Allah” has only risen.

Despite a slew of enforcement actions taken by authorities, including bringing legal charges against directors of both the convenience store chain and the socks supplier, as well as raids on several related shops (which found no offending socks), tensions have continued to simmer.

How these issues play out politically could be tested soon enough with the opposition Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s attempt to amend its constitution in hopes of triggering a by-election for the seats of defectors who pledged support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

But whether these votes happen or not, analysts believe that the move to welcome these turncoats will now backfire on the premier and his government.

Follow ST’s coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments.