Malaysia Edition: Anwar pays the price for poaching rivals | Religion and red tape stymie entertainment tourism

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Mar 27, 2024, 12:59 PM
Published
Mar 27, 2024, 12:37 PM

In a bid to shore up support, Malaysia’s government this week watered down a controversial constitutional amendment that critics - including ruling lawmakers - had earlier warned would render thousands of abandoned children stateless. 

Just as it works to resolve this delicate issue, the temperature over socks printed with the word “Allah” has only risen.

Despite a slew of enforcement actions taken by authorities, including bringing legal charges against directors of both the convenience store chain and the socks supplier, as well as raids on several related shops (which found no offending socks), tensions have continued to simmer.

How these issues play out politically could be tested soon enough with the opposition Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s attempt to amend its constitution in hopes of triggering a by-election for the seats of defectors who pledged support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. 

But whether these votes happen or not, analysts believe that the move to welcome these turncoats will now backfire on the premier and his government.

Follow ST’s coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments.

Govt backs down after MPs and civil society condemn planned citizenship law changes

Critics said the original Bill would make stateless thousands of children born in Malaysia without clear citizenship.

Boycott calls and apologies amid uproar over socks with the word ‘Allah’

Apologies have been issued by KK Mart and the local vendor who supplied the socks.

PM Anwar wooed turncoats from rival party Bersatu – now he’s paying the price

The Malaysian PM’s government faces three possible outcomes, none likely to leave it politically unscathed.

Why Johor can be the Shenzhen of South-east Asia

The planned Johor-S’pore Special Economic Zone is promising, as long as policy changes are made, says the writer.

Malaysia school canteens usually shut for Ramadan, but Anwar’s govt pushes back against conservatives

Mr Anwar says Malaysians can do better than bickering over shutting canteens and bak kut teh as national dish.

Red tape and religion: Malaysia missing out on hundreds of millions from entertainment tourism

Over $285 million in potential revenue was lost from scrapped concerts in 2023, experts estimated.

