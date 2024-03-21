PM Anwar wooed turncoats from rival party Bersatu – now he’s paying the price

KUALA LUMPUR – Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has since 2023 wooed a string of turncoats from rival Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, but is now set to pay the price after the opposition party amended its Constitution to force these representatives to vacate their seats.

Under Bersatu’s new party rules, an elected representative would automatically lose his party membership if he goes against the party whip. Taken with the provisions of Malaysia’s anti-party hopping law, which states that seats are to be vacated if incumbents leave their party, up to seven by-elections could be triggered.