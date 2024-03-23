As many Malaysia school canteens shut during Ramadan, Anwar’s govt pushes back against conservatives

KUALA LUMPUR – For more than a decade now, many Malaysian public schools have shut their canteens during the Ramadan month to avoid offending Muslim students who are fasting. This forces non-Muslim children to eat in storerooms, changing rooms and even the toilet.
The Malaysian School Canteen Operators Association in 2023 recommended the closure of canteens if non-Muslims make up less than 10 per cent of the student body.
The state of affairs reflects growing religiosity among Malay Muslims who make up more than 60 per cent of the country’s population, and the loud Islamic voices pushing for more conservative social polices.
Alcoholic drinks, for example, cannot be sold in convenience stores, while planned concerts by Western artistes often draw flak from the Islamist crowd. And there are regular reports of security guards stopping non-Muslims from entering government departments unless they are “appropriately dressed”.
That is why a directive by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek that canteens in all schools with non-Muslim students remain open during Ramadan is significant.
Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset during Ramadan, until Hari Raya Aidilfitri. In 2024, Ramadan started on March 12 and Hari Raya Aidilfitri will be on April 10.
“I do not want non-Muslim students to eat in a storeroom or inappropriate places, especially when all schools have canteens. Therefore, they should go to the canteens to eat,” Ms Fadhlina said on March 13 in Parliament.
“This is not a new policy and it is specifically for schools with non-Muslim students,” she added, when explaining the reason behind her March 11 directive.
She is the first Malaysian Cabinet minister in recent memory who has firmly said that non-Muslims must be allowed to eat in canteens that will remain open. She did not budge when Islamist voices, including leaders of the opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), asked her to back down.
Random checks by The Straits Times showed that at least seven canteens in Perak, Kedah, Perlis and Kuala Lumpur that were closed in recent years are open in 2024.
Political analyst Oh Ei Sun said the Pakatan Harapan-led government cannot afford to simply pander to Islamist Malays’ demands, seeing that these generally come from the opposition.
“They have to be mindful of the sentiments of their conventional support base, namely the non-Malays and the moderate Malays,” said the senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs. “Of course, it is a good thing, as (what the government does) preserves the longstanding multicultural tolerance of the country against the onslaught of religious supremacism.”
In previous years, only a smattering of non-Muslim politicians would complain about the canteen closures, and they would be countered by conservatives who demanded respect for Islam’s position as Malaysia’s official religion.
Ms Naimah Akmal, 37, whose two children attend a school in Terengganu state, has another reason for wanting canteens to shut during Ramadan. She told ST that non-Muslims must respect the fasting month as she does not want her children to be “tempted” to break their fast.
“My older brother used to cheat when we grew up. He would ask his non-Muslim friends to purchase food for him and he would eat in the school toilet. I don’t want my kids to do that,” added the housewife.
Running alongside the canteen controversy is a debate over whether bak kut teh (pork rib soup) should be made an official national dish. Malays are pushing back, given that the dish contains pork and Malaysia is a Muslim-majority country.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, just back from wooing investors in Germany from March 10 to 15, said on March 19: “While I was talking about investments (abroad), I came back to Malaysia to the bak kut teh and school canteens during Ramadan issues.
“Those are the hot topics being discussed, as if they concern our entire existence and dignity. I hope this won’t be the case any more, because we can do better.”
Indeed, Malaysian Muslims themselves are divided on the canteen controversy.
Some asked: If the issue is about respecting Muslim rights, what about the rights of the non-Muslims who simply want to eat in canteens like in other months?
“When I was growing up in the 1980s and the 1990s, school canteens were always open during Ramadan. It taught me to have stronger willpower and faith,” Mr Dzulkarnain Zakaria, a manager at an engineering firm in Perak, said.
“If we are so entitled about this, how will our children develop stronger faith and willpower?” added the 44-year-old.
Selangor MP Syahredzan Johan of the ruling Pakatan Harapan reminded PAS of a past controversy when photographs of non-Muslim students eating their meals in a changing room during Ramadan went viral in 2013.
“Once again, PAS and (opposition coalition) Perikatan Nasional have proven that their political stance is not in line with a multiracial and multi-religious nation like Malaysia. We should not forget about past incidents where non-Muslim students had to eat in school bathrooms and other inappropriate places during the fasting month,” he posted on X on March 13.
For some canteen operators in Malay-dominated schools, the issue is less about faith and more about finances. A canteen operator in Kedah, who requested anonymity as he fears a backlash from the authorities, said he suffers losses during the fasting month.
“The percentage of non-Muslim students in my school is less than 25 per cent. I can’t even cover my overheads. This is why I want to close down during Ramadan,” he said.
Fiona Kamil, 15, a Muslim student from a secondary school in Kuala Lumpur, does not see any problems with canteens operating during Ramadan, as she can simply remain in her class during recess to nap.
However, a Malay teacher in Kuala Lumpur who requested anonymity, as he is not authorised to speak to the media, said he shares PAS’ view that non-Muslims should respect their Muslim peers, as Malaysia is a Muslim-majority country.
The fasting month, he added, is an opportunity for non-Muslims to put into practice how they would respect Muslim sensitivities from a young age.
Still, Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council president Mohd Annuar Zaini told ST that respect is a two-way street.
“There’s nothing in Islam that says an eatery must close during Ramadan. If the Muslims demand respect from the non-Muslims, the Muslims should equally respect the needs of others. We cannot deprive people who need food,” he said.
“The non-Muslims respect us by not serving pork in public schools, so we cannot impose our religious practices on them. Unless it is a religious school, where 100 per cent of the student body are Muslims, the canteens should remain open.”