As many Malaysia school canteens shut during Ramadan, Anwar’s govt pushes back against conservatives

KUALA LUMPUR – For more than a decade now, many Malaysian public schools have shut their canteens during the Ramadan month to avoid offending Muslim students who are fasting. This forces non-Muslim children to eat in storerooms, changing rooms and even the toilet.

The Malaysian School Canteen Operators Association in 2023 recommended the closure of canteens if non-Muslims make up less than 10 per cent of the student body.

The state of affairs reflects growing religiosity among Malay Muslims who make up more than 60 per cent of the country’s population, and the loud Islamic voices pushing for more conservative social polices.

Alcoholic drinks, for example, cannot be sold in convenience stores, while planned concerts by Western artistes often draw flak from the Islamist crowd. And there are regular reports of security guards stopping non-Muslims from entering government departments unless they are “appropriately dressed”.

That is why a directive by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek that canteens in all schools with non-Muslim students remain open during Ramadan is significant.

Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset during Ramadan, until Hari Raya Aidilfitri. In 2024, Ramadan started on March 12 and Hari Raya Aidilfitri will be on April 10.

“I do not want non-Muslim students to eat in a storeroom or inappropriate places, especially when all schools have canteens. Therefore, they should go to the canteens to eat,” Ms Fadhlina said on March 13 in Parliament.

“This is not a new policy and it is specifically for schools with non-Muslim students,” she added, when explaining the reason behind her March 11 directive.

She is the first Malaysian Cabinet minister in recent memory who has firmly said that non-Muslims must be allowed to eat in canteens that will remain open. She did not budge when Islamist voices, including leaders of the opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), asked her to back down.

Random checks by The Straits Times showed that at least seven canteens in Perak, Kedah, Perlis and Kuala Lumpur that were closed in recent years are open in 2024.

Political analyst Oh Ei Sun said the Pakatan Harapan-led government cannot afford to simply pander to Islamist Malays’ demands, seeing that these generally come from the opposition.

“They have to be mindful of the sentiments of their conventional support base, namely the non-Malays and the moderate Malays,” said the senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs. “Of course, it is a good thing, as (what the government does) preserves the longstanding multicultural tolerance of the country against the onslaught of religious supremacism.”

In previous years, only a smattering of non-Muslim politicians would complain about the canteen closures, and they would be countered by conservatives who demanded respect for Islam’s position as Malaysia’s official religion.

Ms Naimah Akmal, 37, whose two children attend a school in Terengganu state, has another reason for wanting canteens to shut during Ramadan. She told ST that non-Muslims must respect the fasting month as she does not want her children to be “tempted” to break their fast.

“My older brother used to cheat when we grew up. He would ask his non-Muslim friends to purchase food for him and he would eat in the school toilet. I don’t want my kids to do that,” added the housewife.